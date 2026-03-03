Gabe Levin News: Logs double-double Monday

Levin posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 113-104 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Levin was Stockton's leading rebounder in the victory en route to compiling his seventh double-double of the campaign. His two steals were also the most on the team, and he now averages 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 26 G League appearances.