Gabe Levin News: Posts eight rebounds against Stars
Levin (lower leg) posted six points (2-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 121-116 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Levin left behind an injury that sidelined him for a few days, returning straight into a starting spot Saturday. While his shooting wasn't too efficient, he racked up more than seven rebounds for the 15th straight game. He'll likely remain a force on the boards if he continues to be chosen over Jaylin Williams in future matchups.
Gabe Levin
Free Agent
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