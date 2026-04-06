Gabe Levin News: Secures double-double in victory

Levin tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 32 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Levin put in another solid effort on the boards and added unusual shooting output for his ninth double-double of the campaign. Levin has remained a regular starter since January, and his regular-season average of 10.2 rebounds per contest ranks as the second-highest figure on the squad.