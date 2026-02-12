Gabe Levin News: Superb defensive effort in win

Levin contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and five steals over 33 minutes in Thursday's 113-98 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Levin made a big impact during Thursday's contest, recording season-high figures in rebounds and steals in addition to his fifth double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. While he has been deployed in both center and forward spots, Levin has served as a regular starter during the last month of action, averaging 11.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over 10 straight starts.