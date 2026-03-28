Gabe Levin News: Tallies 17 rebounds Friday

Levin finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 120-112 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Levin led both teams in rebounds during this contest while tying his third-best performance of the season in that category. His average of 10.1 boards per game currently ranks second on the team, and that remains his most regular source of production, with his 1.2 steals per contest adding occasional defensive value.