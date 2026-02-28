Gabe McGlothan Injury: Out for season

McGlothan will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season while he recovers from multiple rib fractures, the team announced Saturday.

McGlothan is now officially sidelined for a lengthy period, ending the G League campaign with averages of 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He'll leave his place in the Boom's starting lineup to Samson Johnson for the final stretch of the season.