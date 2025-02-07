Gabe McGlothan News: Double-doubles in G League return

McGlothan (knee) produced 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 100-97 win over the G League Bulls.

In his return from a knee injury, McGlothan doubled-doubled and made a huge impact on defense Thursday. Over his past five games, the 25-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.4 threes in 29.1 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.