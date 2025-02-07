Gabe McGlothan News: Double-doubles in G League return
McGlothan (knee) produced 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 100-97 win over the G League Bulls.
In his return from a knee injury, McGlothan doubled-doubled and made a huge impact on defense Thursday. Over his past five games, the 25-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.4 threes in 29.1 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Gabe McGlothan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now