Gabe McGlothan News: Leads Gold in victory Saturday

McGlothan produced 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The 25-year-old led the Gold with a team-high 32 points and was the club's second-leading rebounder behind Jalen Pickett (14). Through four G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, McGlothan has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.8 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.