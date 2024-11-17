Gabe McGlothan News: Leads Gold in victory Saturday
McGlothan produced 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.
The 25-year-old led the Gold with a team-high 32 points and was the club's second-leading rebounder behind Jalen Pickett (14). Through four G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, McGlothan has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.8 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.
Gabe McGlothan
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now