Gabe McGlothan headshot

Gabe McGlothan News: Productive despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:18am

McGlothan totaled 24 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 124-120 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

McGlothan shot the ball well from beyond the arc against the Charge, tying his most three-pointers in a single game this season. He added a double-digit total of rebounds for the second straight contest, which increased his season total to eight double-doubles over the 2025-26 campaign.

Gabe McGlothan
 Free Agent
