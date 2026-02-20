Gabe McGlothan News: Productive despite defeat

McGlothan totaled 24 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 124-120 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

McGlothan shot the ball well from beyond the arc against the Charge, tying his most three-pointers in a single game this season. He added a double-digit total of rebounds for the second straight contest, which increased his season total to eight double-doubles over the 2025-26 campaign.