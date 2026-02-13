Gabe McGlothan News: Secures double-double Thursday

McGlothan finished with 10 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 130-129 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

McGlothan had a strong display on the boards, standing out as the only player in the game with a double-digit rebounds total. He also notched a double-double for the seventh time this season, increasing his lead as the Boom's best player in that category.