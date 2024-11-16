Gabe McGlothan News: Shines defensively

McGlothan posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-99 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McGlothan tied Spencer Jones with a team-high three made three-pointers and finished fourth in scoring. However, he really made his mark defensively, recording team-high marks in steals and blocks.