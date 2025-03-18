Gabe McGlothan News: Ties season high with four steals

McGlothan recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

While he didn't make a big splash in the scoring department, McGlothan's four steals led the team Sunday while tying his season-high figure. It was the 12th start of the G League regular season for the undrafted rookie, who averaged 10.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes as a member of the first unit.