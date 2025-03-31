Gabe Osabuohien News: Muted impact in season finale

Osabuohien submitted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes during Saturday's 128-93 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Osabuohien made his first start since the Feb. 6 loss to the Westchester Knicks, but the jump to the first unit didn't yield much of an uptick in production. Across six contests as a starter during the G League regular season, the 26-year-old averaged just 2.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 15.6 minutes.