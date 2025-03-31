Gabe Osabuohien News: Muted impact in season finale
Osabuohien submitted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes during Saturday's 128-93 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Osabuohien made his first start since the Feb. 6 loss to the Westchester Knicks, but the jump to the first unit didn't yield much of an uptick in production. Across six contests as a starter during the G League regular season, the 26-year-old averaged just 2.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 15.6 minutes.
Gabe Osabuohien
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now