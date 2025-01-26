Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent Injury: Deemed questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Vincent (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest due to left knee soreness, and if he ends up sidelined, Max Christie and Dalton Knecht will likely see a bump in minutes. Vincent has appeared in eight consecutive outings for Los Angeles, during which he has averaged 7.1 points and 2.5 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
