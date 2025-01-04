Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Doubtful against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Vincent (oblique) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vincent has missed the last three games for the Lakers with an oblique strain and is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Rockets. If Vincent remains out, Shake Milton and Austin Reaves will shoulder most of the workload at point guard for Los Angeles.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
