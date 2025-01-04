Gabe Vincent Injury: Doubtful against Houston
Vincent (oblique) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vincent has missed the last three games for the Lakers with an oblique strain and is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Rockets. If Vincent remains out, Shake Milton and Austin Reaves will shoulder most of the workload at point guard for Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now