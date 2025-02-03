Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Vincent is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a left knee contusion, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent logged 20 minutes in his first game back from a bruised knee Saturday, and it appears the issue is still bothering him in some capacity. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.

