Gabe Vincent Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Vincent is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a left knee contusion, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Vincent logged 20 minutes in his first game back from a bruised knee Saturday, and it appears the issue is still bothering him in some capacity. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.
