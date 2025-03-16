Gabe Vincent Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to probable after missing Friday's loss to the Nuggets due to left knee injury management. The 28-year-old combo guard has started in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 9.2 points and 1.8 assists across 26.7 minutes per contest in that span.