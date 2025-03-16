Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 7:51pm

Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to probable after missing Friday's loss to the Nuggets due to left knee injury management. The 28-year-old combo guard has started in four of his last six appearances and has averaged 9.2 points and 1.8 assists across 26.7 minutes per contest in that span.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now