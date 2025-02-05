Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Probable against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Vincent (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent has been dealing with a left knee contusion, but that won't prevent him from playing in Thursday's game against the Warriors. The veteran guard has turned things around this season in Los Angeles after a disappointing first season with the team last year, averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

