Gabe Vincent Injury: Questionable to return Saturday

Vincent is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Kings due to an oblique strain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vincent has struggled with injuries all season long, and the oblique strain suggests Vincent might not be able to return to the court. Dalton Knecht started the second half of Saturday's game against the Kings in place of Vincent, and the rookie could see more minutes if Vincent doesn't return. Vincent went scoreless (0-1 3Pt) and grabbed one rebound in the seven minutes he played in the first half.