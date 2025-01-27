Gabe Vincent Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Vincent (knee) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vincent was previously carrying a questionable tag, but he'll be forced to miss the opening leg of this back-to-back set. Max Christie and Dalton Knecht will likely see additional minutes with Vincent unavailable. The Lakers also recalled Bronny James from the G League to provide emergency depth.
