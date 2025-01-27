Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Vincent (knee) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent was previously carrying a questionable tag, but he'll be forced to miss the opening leg of this back-to-back set. Max Christie and Dalton Knecht will likely see additional minutes with Vincent unavailable. The Lakers also recalled Bronny James from the G League to provide emergency depth.

