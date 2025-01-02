Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Vincent (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent has stayed relatively healthy throughout his second season with the Lakers but now will miss a second straight game with an oblique injury. In Vincent's absence on Thursday, the Lakers will likely give more minutes to the recently acquired Shake Milton and rookie Dalton Knecht against the Blazers.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
