Gabe Vincent Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Vincent will miss a second straight game for the Lakers after being ruled out for Tuesday's matchup on the road in Philadelphia. The veteran guard has been a solid contributor off the bench for Los Angeles after a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign. Head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff will likely turn to Shake Milton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt against the 76ers.
