Gabe Vincent Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vincent will miss a second straight game for the Lakers after being ruled out for Tuesday's matchup on the road in Philadelphia. The veteran guard has been a solid contributor off the bench for Los Angeles after a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign. Head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff will likely turn to Shake Milton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt against the 76ers.

