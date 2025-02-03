Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Upgraded to probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 8:24pm

Vincent (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Vincent is expected to suit up Tuesday while he deals with a left knee contusion. The 28-year-old returned from a three-game absence due to the bruised knee during Saturday's win over the Knicks, in which he tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers

