Gabe Vincent Injury: Upgraded to probable for Tuesday

Vincent (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Vincent is expected to suit up Tuesday while he deals with a left knee contusion. The 28-year-old returned from a three-game absence due to the bruised knee during Saturday's win over the Knicks, in which he tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench.