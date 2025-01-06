Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Vincent (oblique) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent has been upgraded to questionable following a four-game absence with an oblique injury, giving him a chance to play Tuesday. If Vincent sits out once more, fantasy managers can look for the Lakers to give Max Christie plenty of minutes from the first unit, and Dalton Knecht would have a longer leash from the bench against the Mavericks.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
