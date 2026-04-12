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Gabe Vincent Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Vincent wasn't included on Atlanta's initial injury report, but he'll be held out of the team's regular-season finale due to left knee inflammation. With the Hawks set to be thin in the backcourt, Keaton Wallace, RayJ Dennis and Buddy Hield are all candidates to see increased burn. Vincent will finish the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game across 53 appearances (seven starts) between the Hawks and Lakers.

Gabe Vincent
Atlanta Hawks
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