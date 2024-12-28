Gabe Vincent Injury: Won't return against Sacramento

Vincent (oblique) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vincent strained his oblique during the first half of Saturday's game, and after getting locked at in the locker room during halftime we will not return for the second half. He'll end his night with zero points and one rebound over seven minutes. Dalton Knecht started for Vincent in the second half and the former should see extended playing time for the rest of Saturday's game along with D'Angelo Russell.