Gabe Vincent News: Drops season-high 24 points
Vincent closed with 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-108 loss to the Nets.
Vincent scored a season-high 24 points, the first time he has scored more than 20 points all season. With LeBron James set for a stint on the sideline due to a groin injury, Vincent is likely to step into a larger role, at least for the foreseeable future. The Lakers will attempt to get things back on track against the Bucks on Thursday.
