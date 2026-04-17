Gabe Vincent News: Fades injury report

Vincent (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

Vincent was held out of Atlanta's regular-season finale due to left knee inflammation, though he'll return to action for the start of the playoffs. The 29-year-old guard averaged 4.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game over his final five regular-season appearances.