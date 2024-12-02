Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Fares well as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Vincent ended Sunday's 105-104 victory over the Jazz with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Making his first start of the campaign, Vincent held his own with Austin Reaves (pelvis), Cam Reddish (illness) and D'Angelo Russell (illness) all sidelined. It's no secret that Vincent has had a tough season so far, but maybe he can build some confidence after this strong performance. He's a dicey fantasy option when the Lakers are healthy, to be clear.

