Gabe Vincent News: Gets starting nod Sunday

Vincent will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's matchup against Utah, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 28-year-old will enter the starting five for the first time this season with Austin Reaves (pelvis), Cam Reddish (illness) and D'Angelo Russell (illness) all sidelined. In his last five outings off the bench, Vincent averaged 2.4 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor across only 12.6 minutes per game.