Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Goes scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Vincent logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over 10 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Magic.

Vincent failed to score for the third time in his past six games, once again playing a limited role off the bench. Since being traded to Atlanta, Vincent has struggled to carve out a meaningful role, reaching double digits only once in 11 appearances. As a player who is outside the top 400 this season, Vincent holds no fantasy value, even in deeper formats.

Gabe Vincent
Atlanta Hawks
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