Gabe Vincent News: Good to go Tuesday

Vincent (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent was initially listed as questionable due to a left knee effusion, though he was later upgraded to probable before being cleared to suit up. The 28-year-old combo guard has averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 21.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances.