Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Vincent (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent was initially listed as questionable due to a left knee effusion, though he was later upgraded to probable before being cleared to suit up. The 28-year-old combo guard has averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 21.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
