Gabe Vincent News: Leads bench in victory
Vincent amassed 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime win over the Knicks.
Vincent racked up double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 10 while leading the Bench in scoring. The 28-year-old delivered an extremely efficient performance, and he sank four three-pointers for just the fifth time across 53 regular-appearances. Over nine outings (two starts) since the All-Star break, Vincent has averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now