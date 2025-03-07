Gabe Vincent News: Leads bench in victory

Vincent amassed 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime win over the Knicks.

Vincent racked up double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 10 while leading the Bench in scoring. The 28-year-old delivered an extremely efficient performance, and he sank four three-pointers for just the fifth time across 53 regular-appearances. Over nine outings (two starts) since the All-Star break, Vincent has averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.