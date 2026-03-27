Gabe Vincent News: Muted role continues
Vincent finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one assist across 12 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.
Vincent continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having exceeded 20 minutes only once in the past 17 games since joining the Hawks. Although he does provide the team with a solid backup option, he warrants very little attention in fantasy leagues.
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