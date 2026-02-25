Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Posts modest line in 22 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Vincent finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards.

Vincent has not been a consistent part of the rotation since landing in Atlanta, and that's unlikely to change while the team is healthy. Through three games with the Hawks, Vincent has averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 assists per contest.

Gabe Vincent
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Vincent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Vincent See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
38 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under‐Rostered Players for Week 13
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under‐Rostered Players for Week 13
Author Image
Mike Barner
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
62 days ago