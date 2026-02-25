Gabe Vincent News: Posts modest line in 22 minutes

Vincent finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards.

Vincent has not been a consistent part of the rotation since landing in Atlanta, and that's unlikely to change while the team is healthy. Through three games with the Hawks, Vincent has averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 assists per contest.