Gabe Vincent News: Puts up nine points in return

Vincent tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Lakers' 128-112 win over the Knicks.

Vincent didn't seem to be operating under any major restrictions in his return from a three-game absence due to a knee contusion, as he ended up reaching the 20-minute mark for his seventh consecutive appearance dating back to Jan. 15. After the game, the Lakers completed a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis (abdomen) and Max Christie to the Mavericks, while Los Angeles acquired Luka Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris. Though Doncic is expected to make his Lakers debut at some point before the All-Star break, he'll still likely need at least a few more days to recover from a calf strain, so his absence, as well as the departure of Christie, should temporarily open up extra minutes for Vincent, Dalton Knecht and Shake Milton in the backcourt. Vincent could also be a candidate to move into Christie's vacated spot on the top unit until Doncic is ready to play.