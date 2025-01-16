Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Records season-high 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Vincent finished Wednesday's 117-108 victory over the Heat with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes.

Despite being one of Los Angeles' primary bench options in the backcourt and even making five starts this season, Vincent has scored double-digit points just four times in 2024-25. The 28-year-old guard is struggling mightily with his efficiency, as he is posting 38.6/32.3/50.0 shooting splits.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now