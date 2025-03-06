Gabe Vincent News: Returning to bench role

Vincent is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent started in his last two appearances but wasn't very effective, tallying 11 total points to go along with three rebounds, five assists and three steals combined. However, Austin Reaves (calf) is back in the lineup following a two-game absence, so Vincent will return to his regular role in the second unit.