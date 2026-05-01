Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent News: Scoreless in 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Vincent racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal over 13 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Vincent had a difficult showing off the bench, but hardly anyone on the Hawks was able to get much going against the Knicks. Following his mid-season trade from the Lakers to the Hawks, Vincent saw a very modest role in 24 regular-season contests with averages of 3.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 13.3 minutes per contest.

Gabe Vincent
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Vincent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Vincent See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
103 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under‐Rostered Players for Week 13
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under‐Rostered Players for Week 13
Author Image
Mike Barner
112 days ago