Gabe Vincent News: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Vincent racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal over 13 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Vincent had a difficult showing off the bench, but hardly anyone on the Hawks was able to get much going against the Knicks. Following his mid-season trade from the Lakers to the Hawks, Vincent saw a very modest role in 24 regular-season contests with averages of 3.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 13.3 minutes per contest.
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