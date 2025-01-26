Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent News: Shooting woes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 9:40am

Vincent posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Warriors.

Vincent struggled from three-point range in the win, and he has been a streaky shooter while averaging shooting splits of 39.7/32.0/50.0 through 39 regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old has received 20-plus minutes of playing time in each of the club's last six outings, during which he has averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 assists across 25.7 minutes per contest.

