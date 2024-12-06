Gabe Vincent News: Starting Friday vs. Atlanta
Vincent is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vincent will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday as he replaces D'Angelo Russell in the Lakers' starting lineup. In his first start, Vincent registered 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes against the Jazz this past Sunday.
