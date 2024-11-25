Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Galen Robinson headshot

Galen Robinson News: Scoreless in 25 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Robinson registered zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

After back-to-back outings with 10 points, Robinson was held scoreless for the first time this season. He's averaging 6.5 points in 27.0 minutes per game across six appearances as a reserve this season.

Galen Robinson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now