Galen Robinson News: Scoreless in 25 minutes

Robinson registered zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

After back-to-back outings with 10 points, Robinson was held scoreless for the first time this season. He's averaging 6.5 points in 27.0 minutes per game across six appearances as a reserve this season.