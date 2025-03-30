Galen Robinson News: Team-high four steals in rare start

Robinson posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and four steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

The team deployed a tight seven-man rotation in Saturday's finale, allowing Robinson to log a season-high 43 minutes in his first start of 2024-25. Over his final five outings of the campaign, the Houston product averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on 54.5 percent shooting from deep in 27.3 minutes.