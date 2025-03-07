Garrett Denbow News: Season-high 13 points in rout
Denbow closed with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
It was a season-high scoring output for Denbow, who hit double figures for the first time since Jan. 22. The 24-year-old has bounced around with three G League teams in 2024-25. He's averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep over his last 10 appearances.
Garrett Denbow
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now