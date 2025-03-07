Garrett Denbow News: Season-high 13 points in rout

Denbow closed with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

It was a season-high scoring output for Denbow, who hit double figures for the first time since Jan. 22. The 24-year-old has bounced around with three G League teams in 2024-25. He's averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep over his last 10 appearances.