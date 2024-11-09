Fantasy Basketball
Garrett Temple headshot

Garrett Temple Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Temple (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple will miss a ninth straight game and hasn't played since the season opener, when he logged eight minutes off the bench. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the matchup against the Lakers on the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, but the chances of that happening are very small.

Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
