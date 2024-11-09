Garrett Temple Injury: Not playing Saturday
Temple (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple will miss a ninth straight game and hasn't played since the season opener, when he logged eight minutes off the bench. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the matchup against the Lakers on the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, but the chances of that happening are very small.
