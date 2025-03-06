Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrett Temple headshot

Garrett Temple News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:43am

Temple (personal) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple missed the last five games while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action for the front end of a back-to-back set. The 38-year-old typically hasn't been included in the Toronto rotation when available, but he could be needed to absorb some minutes Friday while the team has already ruled out seven players for the contest.

Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now