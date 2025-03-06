Garrett Temple News: Available Friday

Temple (personal) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple missed the last five games while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action for the front end of a back-to-back set. The 38-year-old typically hasn't been included in the Toronto rotation when available, but he could be needed to absorb some minutes Friday while the team has already ruled out seven players for the contest.