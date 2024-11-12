Fantasy Basketball
Garrett Temple News: Available to face Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Temple (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple was upgraded to available earlier Tuesday, and now it's been confirmed he'll be available for the Raptors in this tilt against Milwaukee. That said, he played just eight minutes in the season opener, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside, even if he's back in the rotation.

Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors
