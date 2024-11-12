Garrett Temple News: Available to face Milwaukee
Temple (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple was upgraded to available earlier Tuesday, and now it's been confirmed he'll be available for the Raptors in this tilt against Milwaukee. That said, he played just eight minutes in the season opener, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside, even if he's back in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now