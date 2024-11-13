Garrett Temple News: Makes late-game cameo
Temple (back) played the final 1:56 of Tuesday's 99-85 loss to the Bucks, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.
Temple returned to action after missing the Raptors' last three games due to back spasms. The 38-year-old wing has remained outside of the rotation all season and is likely to make his most valuable contributions to the Raptors as a veteran mentor for the young players on the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now