Garrett Temple News: Makes late-game cameo

Temple (back) played the final 1:56 of Tuesday's 99-85 loss to the Bucks, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

Temple returned to action after missing the Raptors' last three games due to back spasms. The 38-year-old wing has remained outside of the rotation all season and is likely to make his most valuable contributions to the Raptors as a veteran mentor for the young players on the roster.