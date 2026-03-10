Garrett Temple News: Rare sighting Tuesday
Temple provided no counting stats across three minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Rockets.
Temple dusted off the cobwebs, appearing in a game for just the third time in the past 15 games. Those three appearances add up to a total of 10 minutes, bringing his season average to 2.9 minutes per game across 16 contests. At this point in his career, Temple is nothing more than a locker room presence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Temple See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1455 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every DealJuly 1, 2024
-
NBA Observations
Fantasy Basketball: Latest News, Notes as Season Winds DownApril 3, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 10November 10, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9November 9, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Temple See More