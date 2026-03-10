Garrett Temple headshot

Garrett Temple News: Rare sighting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Temple provided no counting stats across three minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Rockets.

Temple dusted off the cobwebs, appearing in a game for just the third time in the past 15 games. Those three appearances add up to a total of 10 minutes, bringing his season average to 2.9 minutes per game across 16 contests. At this point in his career, Temple is nothing more than a locker room presence.

