Garrett Temple News: Set to return against Utah
Temple has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple has missed the last 14 games for the Raptors for personal reasons. It remains to be seen how much time the 38-year-old veteran will play against Utah, but it is safe to assume he won't be a factor from a fantasy perspective, playing only 3.9 minutes per game when available this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now